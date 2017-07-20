LAHORE: President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain said that Pakistan is proceeding towards progress and has been moved forward from the tribulation and trials. Every person of the nation should work for the progress of the country, especially government management.

While distributing the degrees to the participants of 106th national management and 21st senior management to the National School of Public Policy, he said that only those nations are successful, whose inhabitants and responsible stay united at every step of difficulty.

From last 70 years, Pakistan has been facing different challenges, now by grace of Allah; it is time to be fruitful of the sacrifices made by our leaders.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) requires that efforts and passion, which had been seen when Pakistan came into being.

He distributed certificates in the participants who completed their courses.