The fourth hearing of Panama case over Joint Investigation (JIT) Report resumed in Supreme Court today. The lawyer of Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Nawaz, Salman Akram Raja, starts his argument in front of the court.

Yesterday, Raja told the apex court that he will submit new documents by his clients today. The documents were however released on media yesterday evening.

The apex court expressed anger over media release of these documents. Justice Ejaz Afzal mentioned this to Salman Akram Raja and asked him how these documents were given to media before the court.

"You presented your case to media hence you should give arguments in front of media too and a media dice is also available outside," Justice Ejaz remarked.

Salman Akram Raja told court that he does not know about leakage as he did not hand over these documents to media but top court rejected the claim and remarked that documents were released by the legal team.

Furthermore, advocate Raja filed new documents including another Qatari Prince's letter and related to London flats ownership to the court. He argued that JIT did not ask Hassan and Hussain Nawaz the real questions rather they hide the documents from them.

On this issue of machinery transported from Dubai to Qatar, Raja argued that it was not scrape rather proper machinery while JIT only questioned about the scrape.

The advocate also submitted 17-page long objections in front of the court in which Hassan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz challenged the sources material of JIT.

The legal counselor further told the court that Hussain Nawaz did submit documents regarding Gulf Steel Mill to JIT.

"JIT rejected attested documents presented by Hussain Nawaz and was not asked about UAE letter," Raja argued.

While discussing the documents, the court mentioned that Dubai and UAE governments have rejected them and stated that these stamps are not there.

"These documents are private as these Customs codes can be downloaded from internet," the court mentioned.

The bench also mentioned that Hussain Nawaz and Tariq Shafi were asked about UAE documents and Notary stamps but they refused to recognise it.

"It means these documents are fake," the court said.

On issue of money trail of Azizia Mill Steel, Raja stated that 63million Ryal came into bank account of the mill. Upon which court demanded money trail of that amount.

Raja Akran replied point is that 63million Ryal came into the account and we should discuss events after that but Justice Azmat Saeed remarked "it is not that easy"

"No one is ready to give the money trail," Justice Azmar remarked.