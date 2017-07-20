PESHAWAR: A private school’s principal was taken into custody by the Hayatabad police for committing sexual abuse against his students.

Police sources state that the man, identified as Ataullah Marwat, has turned the school into a brothrel of sorts. He added that he would force the children into inappropriate acts, filming them and using the footage to blackmail parents. A student exposed the crimes of the principal, and an FIOR report has been filed.

Performance enhancement drugs, charas, and weapons were recovered from his possession upon arrest. The school has been sealed and a 5-day remand of suspect demanded.