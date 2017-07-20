SIALKOT - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has asked his political elements to end their “political juggleries” for the sake of national economic and political stability and consider national development and prosperity instead of misleading the masses through their negative politics.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at the residence of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, the prime minister asked his opponents to give any proof if he had accumulated illegal wealth. He expressed surprise that his family had been asked to provide money trail from 1972 when he was a school-going child, he said and sought justification for nationalising their factory by Bhutto’s regime. The prime minister said Bhutto had nationalised his father’s factory and handed it over to his party workers.

He asked his opponents to provide any evidence of his corruption, commission or kickbacks during the last 44 years.

The prime minister welcomed his accountability, but said he should be informed of the allegations and nature of cases. He also expressed the confidence that all those, including Pervez Musharraf, who had mercilessly plundered the national exchequer would also be held accountable.

The prime minister said his government worked day and night for unprecedented energy and infrastructure projects. “Now Pakistan is on the path of progress and prosperity and will be soon amongst the developed countries of the world,” he announced. The prime minister said his strenuous efforts had alarmed their political foes.

In an apparent reference to PTI leadership, the prime minister said they tried to sabotage government efforts to end loadshedding and eliminate terrorism.

Earlier, addressing an important meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said political elements repeatedly rejected by the politically matured people were demanding his resignation. He asked the nation to also do accountability of such political elements for their negative politics and their agenda of weakening Pakistan politically and economically.

He said: “Being the prime minister of Pakistan, I have offered myself and my family for accountability, but I am unable to understand which kind of this accountability we have been facing. No one knows where corruption was for which my political opponents are doing negative politics.

Nawaz Sharif said “dharna politics” delayed the early implementation of US $ 56 billion grand project of CPEC. He said they were also responsible for the crash of Pakistan’s stock exchange.

Nawaz Sharif vowed to continue the journey of national economic stability and take the country moving ahead towards the goal of the economic stability. He said the government would continue its agenda of economic development and stability by taking the business community into confidence.

He claimed the government’s effective and positive economic policies were restoring confidence of national and foreign investors, adding these policies were bearing fruits. He added there would be US $ 8 billion foreign investment in Pakistan Railways for its improvement and development.

“We have reduced per unit price of electricity from Rs 15 per unit to Rs 10 per unit and soon it would also be reduced to Rs 8 per unit and this step would also help the national business community to reduce their cost of production,” the PM affirmed.

The PM said: “We have introduced Pakistan’s first-ever extensive infrastructure of roads and motorways. The government has saved Rs 168 billion by establishing three different power projects in the country, which was also a major achievement,” he added.

The Sialkot exporters, led by SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta, accorded a warm welcome to PM Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the newly established “Sheikh Riaz-ud-Din Business and Trade Centre” adjacent to SCCI building. This business and trade center has been established at Sialkot by the government with total cost of Rs 480 million to boost trade, business and export activities in the region.

Speakin g on this occasion, the PM said the Sialkot exporters were the backbone of the national economy as they were playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US $ 2 billion annually.

Nawaz Sharif linked the economic prosperity to political stability and continuity of export development policies.

He said the PML-N government had successfully halted the economic decline by injecting fresh blood into the sick economy of Pakistan through the restoration of confidence of the national and foreign investors.

Nawaz Sharif termed Sialkot an engine for boosting the national economy and hailed its unique export culture. Investment in the area would be encouraged to further enhance exports, he added. The PM averred the government was fully aware of the problems of the business community and making all-out efforts to solve them.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the government was committed to eradicating terrorism from the country as the whole nation was united, ready to sacrifice even their lives and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces of the country.

He said the nation had given PML-N mandate to overcome power loadshedding, end terrorism and boost the economy. He said most of the burning problems of the country were being solved, adding the government would not disappoint the nation in this regard.

The PM said, “Progress has always been made in democratic eras whereas in dictatorships, the country was pushed backward.” He said international financial institutions were also recognising Pakistan’s improved economic indicators.

Nawaz Sharif added the government was successfully removing all the hurdles and foiling all the conspiracies of halting national economic and political stability.

Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Minister Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ch. Ehsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Trade Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Pasha, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Majid Raza Bhutta, the MNAs, local MPAs and representatives of trade bodies were also present on this occasion.

Later, Nawaz Sharif addressed a meeting of local parliamentarians and PML-N workers at the residence of Khawaja Asif.

Ch Ehsan Iqbal and Khurram Dastgir, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Tariq Pasha, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Majid Raza Bhutta, MNAs, MPAs and representatives of trade bodies were also present on this occasion.

