LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did nothing wrong, adding that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) stands firmly behind its chief Nawaz Sharif, in an address on Thursday.

The minister said to the media that the premier would not escape from accountability, and would prove his innocence and lead the party.

Rana Sanaullah said that they will accept the court verdict to be held in 2018, but criticise wherever they find flaw or violation of constitution.