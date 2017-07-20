Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate Lowari Tunnel project on Thursday. The 8.5 km long tunnel will provide all weather resistant route, connecting Chitral to rest of the country. Construction of Lowari Tunnel has been a long standing demand of the people of the area which had been negated in the past.

The tunnel has been completed at a cost of about twenty-five billion rupees. The travelling time of Peshawar has been reduced by 7 hours due to the construction of this tunnel.



The project will elevate economic growth through accelerated trade activity, generate employment opportunities for locals and promote tourism industry.