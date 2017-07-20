SWABI: A policeman was shot dead by unidentified men on Thursday and the attackers then escaped from the scene.

According to the police, the Cop Haq Nawaz was attacked by the unknown men riding motorcycles in Jagan Nath, Swabi.

The cop could not with stand the firing, and expired at the spot; meanwhile the attackers sped and escaped the scene of crime.

The area was immediately cordoned off by the police after the heinous attack and the police conducted a search operation for the attackers but till then the attackers had managed to flee.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police started a thorough investigation of the incident after registering a case against the unknown attackers.