Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani, who had won NA-114 by-poll held on July-10, resigned from Senate on Thursday to join the Sindh Assembly.

Ghani was quite emotional on the occasion, who said during his speech on the floor of Senate that the decision to leave the House was very difficult.

He also assured the Senate about fair PS-114 by-polls.

The PPP leader had defeated Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Kamran Tessori by more than 23,000 votes. He secured over 18,000 votes.

The MQM, however, didn’t accept the results and called the election "completely rigged by the PPP Parliamentarians.”

Ghani, on the other hand, claimed that the PS-114 by-polls were one of the most transparent elections in Karachi's history.