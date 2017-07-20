MUZAFFARGARH-On the call made by the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC), more than 900 members of District Bar Association Muzaffargarh observed complete strike to mount pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down.

They made the demand in the light of findings in the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report against the prime minister and his family in the Panama Papers case. They did not attend the courts and boycotted their professional duties.

District Bar Association President Syed Tasaq Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General Bilal Khan Mastaoi and Member execute Mujtaba Sher Dil Khan said while talking to the media that the Supreme Court should take the Panama Papers case to its logical end and disqualify the prime minister and other public office-holders declared guilty of corruption in the JIT report.

They also called for the resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and MNA Safdar. The JIT report had proved that the prime minster and his family members had been involved in corruption, they said.

The DBA president demanded that the apex court refer the case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a reference against the Sharif family as recommended by the JIT. He claimed that the evidence collected by the JIT was enough to disqualify the prime minister. He also demanded action against government ministers who had used derogatory and offensive language against members of the JIT and the Supreme Court.