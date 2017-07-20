ISLAMABAD - PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif submitted forged material in the Supreme Court and the coming Friday would be his last day in power. Fawad held a media talk outside the apex court and termed Nawaz Sharif a liar. He said the main argument of PM’s lawyer is that the assets belong to his father and children, and he does not know about any details. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that the government is trapped and nobody can save it now.