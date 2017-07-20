ISLAMABAD: Jamat e Islami (JI) leader Siraj ul Haq criticized Nawaz family and said that in Pakistan chicken don’t lay as much eggs as the "royal" family made factories, which were two before and turned uncountable. He said that Supreme Court gave chances again and again to Sharif’s family but PMLN did not submit the money trial.

While talking to media outside Supreme Court, he said that trade and politics should not be merged. Our country is not so much poor that the president and other rulers could not be given the salaries.

He said that we want accountability in our country because real democracy needs accountability and we want the verdict should be in favor of the nation and we want the funeral of corruption. He added that Government wants more delay from Supreme Court and it is true that the entire report of JIT is a new story of corruption. We want corruption free Pakistan.