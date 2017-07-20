ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz has urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case. In this, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek chairman Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri both stand accused.

The case shows these parties and several others as allegedly involved in the attacks on the SSP and state TV building during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad. Aziz lamented that the case was being subdued, even though it involved forty to fifty people who were still unknown and had yet to be properly investigated. He also requested Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to form a judicial commission or carry out a parliamentary inquiry into the case, and the SC to take suo motu notice of it.

Earlier this month, an ATC ordered to temporarily seize the properties of Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri until their production in court.

They both face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel's building, and maiming SSP Asmatullah Junejo on Constitution Avenue. After the police submitted a report stating the suspects could not be arrested, the two were declared proclaimed offenders.

The court has adjourned hearing of the case to August 24.