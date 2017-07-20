SLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry remarked ‘new documents’ filed by Nawaz’s lawyer before Supreme Court as illegal and said that they have no legal value.

While talking to media outside Supreme Court before Panama Case hearing, he said that ‘those documents should be used for making toys for the children’.

He added that the criminal will be punished by the Supreme Court while the government is trying its best to hide the crimes of Nawaz Sharif.

Like others, we are also waiting for the verdict, he said.