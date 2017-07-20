SADIQBAD-The labour court deputy director sealed Data Steel Mills and arrested its manager over non-payment of salaries to the employees for the last six months here the other day.

Earlier, the mills employees had gathered at the deputy commissioner's office and submitted a complaint to RY Khan DC Suqrat Khan regarding non-payment of salaries. They complained that Data Steel Mills owners had not paid them salaries for the last six months. The owner also did not pay us allowances on Eid, they added. They regretted that they have become unable to earn bread for their families. They also flayed the mills owners for making millions of rupees through hard work done by unpaid employees.

Under directives from the DC, the labour court deputy director sealed the factory and arrested its manager. He also asked the factory owners to release the employees' salaries at the earliest.

It is to be noted that earlier the labour court officials used to put the case in doldrums after allegedly being bribed by the factory owners. But now the employees pinned hope for salaries after stern action taken by the DC against the mills management. They, however, threatened to stage protests if their salaries would not release immediately.

LB reps apprised of

residents' problems

Residents of Ilyas Colony are faced with a great ordeal as sewage has accumulated in streets due to poor sewerage making the colony into a pond of dirty water.

PML-N woman wing leader Shahida Yousuf informed Councillor Ch Tahir Zia and In-charge Water Supply Imran during meeting here the other day.

She said that accumulation of stinky water has chocked the roads and besides, locals have also been deprived of supply of clean drinking water. She added that cleanliness is also in worst condition in Ilyas Colony.

Mr Zia assured Shahida of addressing the public problems on priority basis. He informed her that sanitary staff has been deputed to rehabilitate the sewerage. Similarly, work is also underway to ensure provision of water supply to the area. He said that local governments will fulfil the promise of public welfare made during local bodies' elections.

PUBLIC SERVICE PLEDGED

Health Committee Chairman Dr Munir Ahmed Ch said that all-out efforts are being made to provide basic necessities of life to the public at their doorsteps.

He advised the owners of hotels, Bakers and other shopkeepers to ensure satisfactory cleanliness at their shops. He warned them of stern action if they are found guilty of selling substandard or expired foodstuffs. He said that special teams have been formed to ensure cleanliness across the city, adding that the teams are performing duty under the supervision TMC chairman Ch Shafiq Pappa.