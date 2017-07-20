Islamabad - One Pakistan army soldier and two civilians were martyred in Indian military’s unprovoked firing across Line of Control in Azad Kashmir on Wednesday. In swift retaliation, Pakistani military destroyed a number of Indian posts, killing five enemy soldiers.

Wednesday was the fourth consecutive day that Indian forces violating the LoC.

Pakistani army spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that Indian border forces targeted military posts and civilians in Nezapir, Sabzkot and Kayani sectors along the LoC that resulted in the deaths of two civilians and a soldier; seven others including two soldiers were injured during the unprovoked firing and shelling.

Pakistani border forces in retaliation then killed five Indian soldiers by targeting Indian border posts, Ghafoor said.

It said that the Pakistan army aggressively responded to Indian posts and destroyed the posts firing on Pakistan posts and population.

As a result, five Indian soldiers were killed and many others injured, silencing the Indian guns. “Unprovoked ceasefire violations shall always be responded strongly, aggressively and effectively by the Pakistan army,” said Ghafoor.

A day earlier, Indian forces had fired mortar shells into the Bhimber and Kotli districts of Mirpur division located in the south of Azad Kashmir, as a result of which two people had died and 12 had been injured in the Samahani sector of Bhimber.

Pakistan on Wednesday also summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and lodged formal protest over the recent ceasefire violations, a foreign ministry statement said.

The director-general South Asia at the Foreign Ministry Dr Mohammed Faisal, who summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Baroh and Tandar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir on July 18th, the statement said.

“Two people including one woman in Barho Sector and a man in Tandar Sector were killed,” it said.

Faisal told the Indian envoy: “The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.”

In 2013, Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire along the LoC, the de-facto border, between the two nuclear rivals along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The director general also urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He said that the Indian side should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, the statement said.

Earlier, military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the Indian forces had committed 580 ceasefire violations this year - the highest in any year.

Pakistan and India have been involved in four wars - including one undeclared war - since partition of British India in 1947 and many border skirmishes and military stand-offs.

Tension between Pakistan and India has been running high since July after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani.

The occupant Indian forces killed dozens of protesters to quell the agitation that followed. Kashmir has been the main cause of tension with the exception of the 1971 war where the conflict originated due to turmoil in erstwhile East Pakistan - now Bangladesh.

The conviction of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in April added to the tension. A Pakistani military court had sentenced the Indian spy to death in April.

Jadhav, a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent, was found guilty of terrorism and espionage.

India has taken the Jadhav case to the International Court of Justice and the ICJ asked Pakistan to stay Jadhav’s execution until a final verdict.