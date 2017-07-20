HYDERABAD: Anis Khaskheli, a suspect in Sindh University student Naila Rind’s suicide case, was granted bail by Hyderabad antiterrorism court, on Wednesday, with his bail amounting to Rs 100,000. The victim who was a final-year student of Sindh department allegedly hung herself from her ceiling fan in her room in Marvi hostel on Jan 1, 2017. Anis, the son of a medical university registrar, was identified to be among the people who had called Rind on her last day, and was therefore taken into custody by the police.

Ishrat Lohar was his representative in the case which was submitted against an “unknown caller” under Sections 315, 316, 509 of the PPC, 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and 3, 9 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2009.

Court hearings proceeded on July 12 and both the defence and prosecutor made their cases, however the court reserved judgment on the case till Wednesday.

Sections of the ATA and PPC inculcated in the FIR did not apply in this case because the alleged suspect had not caused any harm to the girl’s mind or body claimed the defense council and went further stating that his client’s name wasn’t present in the FIR and the only allegation against him was that he had exchange pictures with the victim hence Section 3, 9 of Electronic Crimes Act, 2009 didn’t apply nor did section 318.

Anis’s bail was opposed by District public prosecutor Nasir Durrani, who argued that while his name was not present in the FIR his phone number was and if the alleged was to be granted bail, then parents would hesitate in sending their children to schools and universities.

Naila Rind’s final post-mortem examination report revealed that her death was due to constriction of neck, leading to asphyxia which led to cause death in ordinary course of nature.