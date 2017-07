GUJRANWALA: After consuming unhygienic food items, at least 16 people were hospitalized in Gujranwala, on Wednesday.

The conditions of 12 people, including seven women and four children, deteriorated after eating rice in a house situated on Nowshera Road.

Separately, four people, including three women, became ill after drinking milk in the Dhaley area of the city.

Rescue teams moved the affected people to Civil Hospital, informing the media that the victims are now in stable condition.