GUJRAT -The University of Gujrat (UoG) has extended the deadline for ongoing online admissions till July 31.

The announcement came at the end of a meeting attended by senior faculty and administration officials at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Wednesday. A senior UoG official said the decision was made to facilitate students from far-flung areas as well as in response to calls from various quarters including parents and students. The decision applies to all UoG campuses in Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Narowal.

According to the revised schedule, the last date to submit online admission applications is July 31. However, students must submit hard copies of their online applications along with other documents to the department concerned by August 3 to complete the procedure. Students who do not submit their application hard copies by August 3 will not be considered for admission.

Entry tests for MPhil, PhD and B-Architecture candidates will be held on Friday, August 4. As per schedule, the first merit list of degree programmes will be announced on August 7. For more details, students can log into UoG website www.uog.edu.pk

Meanwhile, UoG MA/MSc/MCom annual exams (part I & II) will begin on Thursday, July 27. According to controller examinations, roll number slips and date sheets have been posted to college and home addresses of regular and private candidates respectively.