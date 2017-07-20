MULTAN-USAID will provide $14.98 million aid to the Punjab government for Punjab Enabling Environment Project (PEEP) for the promotion of livestock and agriculture sectors, said its Pakistan Mission Director Jerry Bisson.

Speaking at a joint workshop of Agriculture Department and USAID on Wednesday, he added that the USAID considered the consultation process launched by the Agricultural Commission for developing agriculture policy as very important and helpful. He said that Punjab province had ample opportunities for promoting agriculture and a latest agriculture policy could be evolved through consultation and research. “This policy is likely to increase the agricultural produce manifolds,” he anticipated.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Muhammad Mahmood said that a combination of latest research and consultation with the stakeholders could brighten the future of farmers. He added that with the consultation of private sector and stakeholders the government could form such an agricultural policy as would help produce gold from the soil. “Similarly, we can achieve targets like agricultural self reliance, food security and crop targets through consultation,” he said. The secretary agriculture pointed out that the growth rate in agriculture sector rose to 3.46 per cent from 0.27 due to concerted efforts made by the government.

The meeting was attended by agricultural experts, officials of agriculture department and other stakeholders.

On the other side, Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt declared on Wednesday no pesticide company would be allowed to advertise its products without approval of agriculture department and strict action would be taken against companies for making illogical claims in the advertisements.

Chairing a meeting of agriculture departments task force and advisory committee on pesticides, the commissioner also issued order for launching of crackdown on unregistered pesticides and fertilizers. He said that the companies would not be allowed to play with the farmers and all-out measures would be taken to get the growers appropriate price of their produce. He directed all Assistant Commissioners, Pest Warning officials and personnel of Agriculture Department to visit villages along with the public representatives from rural areas and remove problems faced by the farmers besides encouraging them. He ordered action against water thieves and issued direction for concerned XEN.

The Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha told the meeting on this occasion that 103 water theft cases had been registered in Multan district and strict action was being taken against the accused.

Director Agriculture Rana Munir told the meeting that the department collected 425 fertiliser and 52 pesticide samples from Multan division during ongoing year. Similarly, four raids were conducted and as many FIRs were registered against the accused besides recovery of 3805 kilogram fake fertiliser. He further revealed that seven persons were arrested.

Referring to clean cotton drive, he disclosed that the training of female agricultural officers and cotton inspectors had been done and now they would train female cotton pickers.