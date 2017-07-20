KARACHI: Home Secretary and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) official told the Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry today that Zulfikarabad oil terminal will be open on 27 July.

Interior Secretary Justice Gulzar Ahmed along with Asghar Abbas Metropolitan Commissioner of KMC submitted a report over the matter to the court.

A resident of Clifton’s Block-I Shagufta Bibi had filed petition and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to order shifting of the oil tankers terminal from the area.

The appeal states that heavy oil tankers were parked on two sides of the main road in Clifton Block-1 and nearby locality. Shagufta Bibi had earlier written to the CJP and her letter was later converted into a constitutional petition.

Farhan Ghani Additional Commissioner Karachi handed over 50 acre land in Mawach Goth to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for the matter.

The court ordered that all the oil tankers in Karachi should be transported to Zulfikarabad oil terminal and a report should be submitted on July 28.

On 7 July the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the KMC to make the Zulfikarabad oil terminal operational within a week and shift all the oil tankers from Karachi’s Shireen Jinnah Colony and other areas to the designated terminal.

In the report submitted to the court it was figured out that the supply of electricity to the terminal was disconnected because of theft of electrical equipment at the terminal while a portion of the terminal was break because of the recent downpour.