BAHAWALPUR - Police claimed to have arrested 15 outlaws including drug-peddlers during a crackdown on outlaws of different categories here the other day.

According to police, operations were conducted in Bahawalpur City, Bahawalpur Saddr, Ahmedpur East, Yazman, Hasilpur and Khairpur Tamewali.

During the crackdown on drug-peddlers, Baghdadul Jadeed police arrested three suspects including Fida Hussain with 25 litres of liquor, Ghulam Qadir with 20 litres liquor and Abdul Hameed with 40 litres of liquor.

Police raided in Maqbool Colony and arrested eight accused including Safdar, Asiya Bibi, Waseem Akram, Shehnaz, Khalid, Naseem Bibi, Majid, and Shugufta Bibi. They were wanted in different cases of heinous crime.

Police also arrested Imran, Samiur Rehman, Ubaidur Rehman and Tariq Mehmood from Hussaini Chowk Bank Street. They were found guilty of violating Temporary Residence Act. Similarly, the police also conducted operations under National Action Plan (NAP), enquired 400 suspects and verified their identity through biometric verification.

Vendors least bother to display pricelist

HAFIZABAD- Fruit and vegetable vendors in different markets of the district did not bother to display pricelists despite crackdown by the administration.

According to official sources, the Special Price Control Magistrate launched a crackdown on profiteers. During the operation, 549 profiteers were fined Rs393,700 and 20 of them were arrested under the Essential Commodities Act. Yet no vendor bothered to display pricelist of commodities and they are selling fruits and vegetables as per their will.

According to Essential Commodities Act, vendors and shopkeepers are duty bound to display rates of every item but flouting the law, the vendors are fleecing the public in the sacred month of Ramazan.