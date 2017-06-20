ISLAMABAD: All national institutions were cooperating and assisting the joint investigation team (JIT), said spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Monday

Speaking to a private news channel, he stated the JIT had manifested reservations related to some institutions, which had submitted their response to the apex court in respect to that.

According to him, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had not enforced the institutions for sake of personal gain of any sort.

Musadik Malik declared that the JIT members had pressurized Tariq Shafi to alter his statement, which was an illegal act.