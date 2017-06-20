SIALKOT-Heavy rain and windstorm paralysed the business and trade activities in the markets and Ramazan bazaars as almost all the city roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas were inundated with rainwater.

It badly hampered the transportation of the fruit and vegetables to the local markets from the sabzi and fruit markets. The local municipality officials remained busy getting rainwater spilled out from there.

The traders namely Imran, Irfan Latif, Naeem, Arif Mehmood, Abdul Majeed, Zafar Saleem and Saleem termed the rain very harmful to their business. They said that as Eidul Fitr is approaching fast and the loss at the moment was unbearable.

They said that every rain and windstorm bring hours long suspension of electricity supply badly affecting the electricity and communication systems. They said that the critical situation also affects their business.

The knee-deep rainwater was accumulated in the Ramazan bazaars while the tents fixed there were also uprooted in windstorm. The vendors said that at least four to six percent people visited these bazaars for shopping. They said that the weather was keeping the people away from the local markets.

On the other hand, the heavy rain made the hot and humid weather pleasant. The people warmly welcomed the rain.

The local paddy growers have also warmly welcomed the rain. The paddy growers Allah Rakha, Ghulam Rasul, Sufi Ahmed, Sarfraz Ghuman said that this rain would be conducive for the paddy crops.

Dozens of trees were uprooted and fell on the main roads including Sialkot-Daska-Gujranwala Road, Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road, Pasrur-Narowal Road and in the surrounding areas hampering the flow of traffic. The local Gepco officials said that the windstorm followed by rain also badly affected the electricity and communication system due to which the supply of electricity remained suspended for several hours in urban and especially rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.