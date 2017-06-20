Mashal Malik, wife of Yasin Malik said that M. Amir has conducted a surgical strike in broad daylight against India in the Oval Stadium.

Yesterday Pakistan cricket team won the ICC final match against India and became the champions.

Mashal Malik took to social media and uploaded a video with a message for Pakistan cricket team.

She congratulated the Pakistani team, Pakistan and especially to the Kashmiri people as they have been butchered by the Indians and today they are celebrating in full zeal. May we celebrate like this when Kashmir gains independence. M Amir was praised as well and she called his balling as the surgical strike against India. For her this was reliving the 1992 world cup, in which Imran Khan was the captain. In the conclusion she thanked the cricket team for bringing happiness on the faces of kashmiris.