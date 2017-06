LAHORE: During a raid conducted by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), two foreigners, also consisting of one woman, were taken into custody on Wazirabad Road late Monday night.

The agency said the Nigerian woman and man were allegedly shifting the drugs to Sialkot. The ANF found contraband, which contained 3.6 kilogrammes of hashish and 300 grammes of heroin, from the two arrestees.