Pakistan Army commenced phased fencing of entire Pak-Afghan border on Tuesday to improve security situation, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

According to military’s media wing, the decision has been taken in line with the directions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In phase 1, high infiltration prone border areas in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber Agencies are being fenced, while in phase 2, fencing of remaining border areas including Balochistan will be executed.

Besides fencing, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FC KP) are constructing new Forts/Border Posts to improve surveillance and defensibility.

A secure Pak-Afghan border is in common interest of both countries and a well coordinated border security mechanism is essential for enduring peace and stability.