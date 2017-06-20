ISLAMABAD: The appeal of a suspended judge, Pervaiz Qadir Memon, to make void the show cause notice issued to him for releasing the owner Shoaib A. Shaikh and others , of software company “AXACT” in multi-billion dollar fake degree scam case after taking bribe, has been dismissed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

Though, the bench, was of the view that, there was an appropriate forum he could approach to file a formal representation but the court then declared ADSJ Memon’s petition non-maintainable and dismissed it.According to the petition, two members from Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), offered and passed him for a promotion for acquitting Shoaib’s case, but they recommended his removal from service citing his judgment in the state. He argued that he had released the owner of Axact as the evidence brought were not making assurance of the involvement of the accused person in the case.

The judge was acquitted from his charge when the Axact scandal surfaced in May 2015, when the New York Times published a report against Axact selling fake degrees online through pretended schools that actually do not exist and earning ten of million dollars annually.