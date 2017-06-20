MANDI BAHAUDDIN/SAHIWAL/Kamalia/FAISALABAD/-TOBA TEK SINGH/GUJRANWALA-As many as 12 persons including six women were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents occurred separately here on Monday.

According to police and rescue sources, three persons were gunned down by rivals over a land dispute here in Chillianwala village, some 15km in north from here.

Both the groups have been locked in an old enmity over a piece of land. Personnel of the warring groups came across and indulged in crossfire. As a result two brothers - Faisal and Adil from Mushahid group and one Shani from Shaukat group succumbed to bullet injuries on the spot.

On information, DPO Umar Salamat accompanied by a police party including DSP and the Saddr Police SHO rushed to the scene of occurrence. The police shifted the dead bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy. No arrest has been made as yet. However different places are being raided by police to arrest the accused.

In Sahiwal, three persons died and four others got serious injuries in a road accident at Harrapa bypass on Sahiwal-Multan Road here on Monday.

Rescue sources informed that the accident occurred when a rickshaw (SLM-7641) was taking U-turn at bypass from wrong side. In meantime, a Lahore-bound car (MLN-5141) rammed into the rickshaw. Resultantly, rickshaw driver identified as Muhammad Akmal and two women Hajra Bibi and Shenaz Bibi died on the spot and Sabira and three children sustained critical injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead bodies to DHQ Hospital Sahiwal. The Harrapa Police have registered a case. The car driver, however, fled the scene.

In Kamalia, 22-year-old woman, identified as Saba Mushtaq was found dead from the house of one Ubaid Rehman, situated at Sheranwala Khoo near Tibbi Asadur Rehman in the suburbs of Kamalia the other day.

The Kamalia Saddr Police led by SHO Malik Zafar arrived at the scene and shifted the body to THQ Hospital Kamalia for autopsy. The police have taken Ubaidur Rehman and another person into custody. The police officer told the media that it will be premature to say anything until the autopsy report come. He, however, said that two persons have been took into custody and investigation has been launched to ascertain whether or not it was murder.

In Faisalabad, four people including three women died in five traffic accidents.

According to rescue sources, Khan Muhammad, resident of Shahpur Khushab, along with his wife Zarkoon Bibi was on the way on a bike when the motorcycle collided with a donkey-cart. Consequently, the woman received severe head injuries and was rushed to Allied Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Another, 50-year-old woman Bashiran Bibi, resident of Bara Gar, Nankana died after falling off a speeding motorcycle.

A man Ghulam Muhammad, 45, died in collision between two bikes.

Similarly, a man of Chak 229 Rub, was crushed to death by a bus.

The police have registered separate cases and launched investigation as usual.

In Toba Tek Singh, a man killed his elder brother over a minor dispute in Gojra on Monday. Both the accused Ziaul Haq and deceased Sabir had separate garments shops in Gojra’s main bazaar. They quarrelled over shouting on a customer who was standing in between both the shops. The minor dispute increased and accused Ziaul Haq attacked his elder brother Sabir with a sharp iron rod to be used for breaking ice. As a result Muhammad Sabir suffered critical wounds. He was rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In Gujranwala, a labourer suffocated to death in a bicycle manufacturing factory here at Aalam Chowk. Rescue sources informed that workers were busy working in the factory store room when a fire broke out due to short circuit. Resultantly a worker Nadeem died due to suffocation. Receiving the information rescue 1122 team reached the spot and put out the fire.