LAHORE: Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Asma Jahangir today expressed serious concern over the manhandling of a young lawyer for pursuing case against an influential lawyer.

She said that it is a pity that lawyers are obstructing justice, adding that no amount of pressure from any quarter will deter me from representing women in distress.

“This has been my life’s mission and I will remain committed to it till my last breath,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the second hearing of Ayesha’s disappearance case at Lahore High Court (LHC), a group of lawyers manhandled lawyer Usama Malik and hurled abuses at lawyer Noor Ejaz in the premises of court.

Civil society has strongly condemned the incident and said that a section of legal fraternity is trying to pressurise the court through their aggressive and abusive tactics hence obstructing justice and fair trial. They demanded immediate action against those displayed hooliganism and to charge them under contempt.

