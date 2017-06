Rao Tehseen, removed from his post of Principal Information Secretary over Dawn Leaks, has moved Islamabad High Court regarding allegations in inquiry report.

In his application, Tehseen has argued that despite being made responsible for the leaks, he has not received the inquiry report.

“Access to the report is my right,” he asserted.

The applicant further argued that due to Dawn Leaks and blame, his career is affected negatively.