QUETTA - Deputy Inspector General of Quetta Police, Abdul Razzaq Cheema on Monday said that a security plan has been finalised for all Eid Gahs in the provincial capital Quetta.

As per the security plan, besides Jawans of the Balochistan Frontier Corps and Balochistan Constabulary, more than 5000 police men will also be deployed for the security at Toghai Road Eid Gah and other open places where Eid prayers are offered.

He said that walk through gates will also be placed – as parts of security strategy at more than hundreds places in Quetta for Eid prayers.

Talking to media men, the DIG Police said that special security arrangements had been made for the safety of people at shopping timings in Quetta for Eid.

Police check points has been increased in Quetta to ensure security, underlined Abdul Razzaq Cheema, while ,adding, a joint reporting cell – comprising of police men and shopkeepers – has been established in Liaquat Bazaar.

The DIG Quetta Police, further asserted that bazaars were being monitored through closed circuit TV cameras at the DIG Office. He said that special security teams have been deployed on the security of mosques in Quetta while police patrolling has been increased in various sensitive areas of the metropolis.

He further said that the Balochistan Frontier Corps has also installed CC TV cameras at various spots in Quetta to ensure security of the people.

We are also in contact with Railways authorities and staff of Bomb Disposal Squads for the security of Eid trains, he said. He said that tough security measures will also be undertaken at the eve of Shab-e-Qadr and Youm ul Qudoos in the province.

