The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today disqualified Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti for holding a fake degree.

Aziz Bhatti was an MPA of the ruling party PML-N from Rawalpindi's PP-04 constituency.

Multiple arrest warrants have been issued against him since his election from the constituency in 2008 and he has been facing proceedings since that year.

Major retired Iftikhar Kiani had filed an application with the ECP seeking Bhatti's disqualification and fresh by-elections in the constituency.

Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza observed that the case was being heard since before he came to office.

"This case has went on for so long.. the respondent has changed his counsels multiple times and has questioned our jurisdiction," he maintained.

A five-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza announced the short order denotifying the MPA.

Barrister Latif Khosa had appeared on behalf of the applicant and said the respondent had approached a high court, which refused to provide him relief by staying ECP from announcing its order.

Earlier, the Election Commission had declared Aziz Bhatti's graduation degree fake and ordered criminal proceedings against him. Bhatti was accused of submitting the degree of another person with the same name. However, he had challenged the ECP's decision in superior courts.