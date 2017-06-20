ISLAMABAD: After taking some Pakistan People’s Party renegades into its folds, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has now fixed its attention on the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid to expand its political strength as former federal minister Nilofar Bakhtiar would be the latest addition to party fold.

Sources in the PTI confirmed that Bakhtiar is all set to join the PTI as she was already in talks with the senior party leadership.

Ms Bakhtiar was a former PML-Q senator and remained tourism minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz during the military regime of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. She remained the minister till a scandal haunted her political career, leading to her resignation. Iftikhar Durrani, the head of PTI’s Central Media Department, said that Ms Bakhtiar was in contact with the PTI through backdoor channels.

Last week, Ahmed Yar Hiraj, a PML-Q politician and former district nazim of district Khanewal announced to join the PTI following his meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan in Bani Gala.