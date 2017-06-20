SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Sialkot-based Haseeb Zahid and Mian Umair Ashraf for allegedly “sharing highly objectionable and derogatory remarks” against PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on social media.

On June 13, 2017, the FIA had registered the case (No.1482/2017) with FIA Cybercrime Police Station Lahore on the report of Muhammad Akmal, the private secretary to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The case has been registered under sections 20(1), 21 and 24 of PECA-2016 Act and 109 and 420 PPC. Senior FIA officials said that the FIA had arrested accused Haseeb Zahid from his house in Model Town Sialkot. Accused Hasseb Zahid is the son of Ch Zahid Bashir, city president of PPP Sialkot.

The FIA officials added that the Haseeb Zahid has confessed to posting and sharing hate material containing highly objectionable and derogatory remarks on the social media against PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. He had protested against her joining of PTI after leaving the PPP.

The FIA officials added that Haseeb posted and shared the highly objectionable material on social media against Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Mian Umair Ashraf is on bail before arrest in the case. Talking to newsmen, he claimed his innocence, saying neither he called accused Haseeb nor he had any contact with him. He said that the FIR lodged against him by the FIA was totally bogus. Umair Ashraf said that the FIA investigators did not call both the parties for investigation before lodging the FIR. He said that Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan’s private secretary Akmal submitted the application on June 13, 2017 for registration of the case and FIA registered the case just after two days on June 15.

Meanwhile, Ch Zahid Bashir strongly criticized Dr Firdous Ashiq for getting case registered at FIA against her political rivals just after joining the PTI.

Local PPP leaders alleged that Dr Firdous was harassing them for not supporting her decision to join PTI, as she has made her past political companions as present political rivals besides victimising them politically. Meanwhile, in an important meeting held at Sialkot Press Club, the local journalists have also condemned the registration of a case against local journalist Mian Umair Ashraf. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the case.

When contacted, Dr Firdous said that she had been continuously receiving highly objectionable and derogatory remarks and “hate material” on social media by the said accused for the last one month since her joining the PTI. She said that the accused also threatened her with dire consequences on social media for her joining PTI. She said that FIA’s Cybercrime Wing continuously watched and monitored the situation and then registered the case.

She made it clear that she had no personal or political grudge with anyone. She said that the accused should be dealt with as per the law.