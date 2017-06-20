ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications has directed the government to equip the motorway police to meet the demands of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The direction came during a meeting of the committee presided over by MNA Muhammad Muzamil Qureshi.

The committee was informed that the western route of the CPEC has been divided into five zones and work on the western route will be completed by June 2018.

The committee was briefed that over 10,000 personnel were needed to meet the need and maintenance of all newly-built highways, motorways and the CPEC. The committee directed that appointments to the required vacancies should be made by December 2017. The committee was told that the prime minister had announced 20 percent of basic pay as the special pay of motorway police employees but only 10 percent has been paid. The committee took serious notice of it and observed that bureaucracy was creating hurdles.

The committee directed that remaining 10 percent allowance should be paid to the employees of National Highway and Motorway Police forthwith. The meeting was attended by MNAs Hamid-ul-Haq Khalil, Usman Khan Tarrakai, Salim Rehman, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, Nazir Ahmed Bughio, Maulana Qamar-ud-Din, Dr Darshan, Ramesh Lal, Sanjay Perwani, Maiza Hameed.