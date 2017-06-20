GUJRANWALA- A bank security guard was gunned down over resistance in a dacoity here at Qilla Didar Singh on Monday.

According to police and rescue sources, two armed men entered an MCB branch and started collecting cash. In the meantime bank security guard Muhammad Asghar put up resistance at which the robbers opened fire on him. Resultantly Asghar received bullets and died on the spot. Both the dacoits, however, made off with cash amounting to Rs one million. The Qilla Didar Singh Police have started investigation.