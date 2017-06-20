GWADAR: In order to expand its runway, authorities have decided to close Gwadar International Airport for a month’s duration.

Civil aviation sources state that the runway of Gwadar airport will stay shut from July 1 to July 30, and the flight operation will temporarily stay not in effect.

In additon, no consensus has been reached regarding the use of alternate airports, however, Turbat or Pasni’s airport might be used for alternate flight operation.

Sources have also revealed that A320 planes will also be able to land on the runway of Gwadar airport once the expansion work is done.