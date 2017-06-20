The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday recorded statement of Dr Nasreen Butt and summoned two other members of medical board constituted in Tayyaba torture case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the torture case against former lower court judge Raja Khurram.

During the course of proceeding, Dr Nasreen adopted the stance that the young girl was severely injured when brought to the hospital. There were torture marks on face and hands of Tayyaba, she added.

Attorney General Abdul Khaliq informed the court that the two doctors could not appear before the bench as one had retired from job while the other was engaged in a training course.

The court again summoned the two doctors to record their statements in torture case and adjourned the case till July 4.

It may be mentioned here that the accused Judge Raja Khurram had raised objection on Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and after that the case was shifted to the court of Justice Aamer Farooq.

The court has so far recorded the statements of five witnesses in the case.