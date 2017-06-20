India’s ceasefire violations took 832 lives in AJK, NA told

Lahore - Unprovoked firing by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) has taken 832 lives in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs learnt on Monday.

The director general of the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) informed the committee that 3,000 civilians have been injured and 3,300 houses been damaged in repeated Indian aggression, according to a Dawn News report.

About 425,000 civilians residing in areas around the LoC were under threat because of Indian firing, DMA DG Zaheeruddin Qureshi informed the committee meeting, which was presided over by PML-N MNA Khalil George.

The spokesperson for the AJK government also appeared before the committee. He complained that Pakistan government was not assisting them in providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured.

Qureshi said that Rs300,000 are given to families of the deceased while Rs100,000 go to the injured.

Members of the committee insisted on visiting the LoC to determine the factual position on the de facto border, but were discouraged to do so by AJK additional chief secretary of planning and development Dr Syed Asif Hussain.

“Indian behaviour has been inappropriate of late, which is why security agencies are recommending that the members of the committee postpone their visit to the LoC,” Hussain said.

A date for the visit will be decided after clearance is received from security agencies, he said, adding that the members of the committee would be potential Indian targets.

