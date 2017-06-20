National Assembly's Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs today was informed by Director general (DG) of the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) Indian ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) has killed at least 832 civilians.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Khalil George was the head of today's session.

DMA DG Zaheeruddin Qureshi told the committee that more than 400,000 people are residing along the LoC and are under constant threat due to India’s unprovoked firing. He revealed that 832 civilians have been martyred, 3000 injured and 3300 houses damaged as a result of Indian aggression across LoC.

The spokesperson for the AJK government complaint in the session that Rs300,000 for the families of the deceased while Rs100,000 for the injured have been designated however; no assistance and cooperation is being made by Pakistan in this regard.

Committee members insisted on a visit to LoC to identify the exact situation on the border but Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Azad Jammu Kashmir’s (AJK) additional chief secretary of planning and development, gave a negative nod to their demand.

He told the committee that security agencies have temporarily barred the parliamentary members from LoC visit due to the appalling behaviour of India from quite long. However; a visit will be announced once the situation at the border improves.

The Standing Committee strongly condemned India’s unprovoked firing on innocent Kashmiris. Khalil George said that India is continuously violating human rights yet no action has been taken against the country by United Nations (UN).

On the occasion, the committee recommended reviewing aid package to affectees of Indian firing.