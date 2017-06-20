ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulama-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called meeting of the party’s general council on July 7th to devise future political course of action.

Sources in the party informed The Nation that by that time the issue of Panama leaks probe would also be finalised.

The party chief in the meeting would discuss the JUI-F’s line of action in the light of the verdict in the case involving the prime minister and his family.

The party’s general council would also be briefed on the progress on the efforts being made for the revival of religious parties’ alliance, and the JUI-F leadership would take into account the pros and cons of formation of such an alliance and the role, the religio-political party could play in it.

The possible alliance of the JUI-F with other parties and groups for the next general elections will also come under discussion in the meeting.

Similarly, the party’s relations with the ruling PML-N would also come under sharp focus and the JUI-F chief would seek advice from the general council on continuing with coalition in the federal government or not.

The ruling PML-N had not fulfilled the promises made with the JUI-F at the time of including it in government’s fold.

The JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on several occasions in the past had criticised the government for not taking them into confidence, while taking policy decisions.

Fazlur Rehman was reportedly also not happy with the government for not doling out ministerial slot to the JUI-F, which fell vacant after the election of the JUI-F Secretary-General, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, as deputy chairman Senate.