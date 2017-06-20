LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, has arrested 110 persons from January 2017 to date for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of funds worth millions of rupees.

The spokesman for the bureau said that in 2016, Lahore region NAB arrested 126 accused persons, raising total arrests to 994 made till its inception in 1999 to 2015. The increased number of arrests by the regional bureau depicts its determination to dispose of cases at the earliest and recover more and more looted money from them. All these accused were wanted in different cases of corruption, fraud, forgery, criminal breach of trust and corrupt practices. Those arrested include government officials, businessmen, loan defaulters, cheaters and defaulters of electricity bills.

Recently, Murad Arshad, director, Glubaco Private Ltd, was arrested in DHA City scam and six officials of different ranks, including former secretary Khalid Beg, were held in ETPB’s Rs 1.87 billion embezzlement case. In addition, eight employees of Postal Life Insurance, involved in alleged embezzlement of public money in connivance with three GPO employees, nine Public Works Department officials along with a private contractor, involved in multi-billion scam and 23 State Life Insurance Corporation employees were arrested for alleged misappropriation of millions of rupees.

The NAB Lahore DG, in a statement, said there would be no compromise with corrupt elements. He ensured early and speedy completion of verification, inquiry and investigation within the designated time of completion.

He asserted merit would be observed in each and every case and decisions would be made on the basis of available proofs. He was of the views that NAB was strictly pursuing zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

OUR STAFF REPORTER