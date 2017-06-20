MULTAN:-A joint task team of Multan police and other law enforcement agencies carried out a search operation in Nizamabad area and caught a suspicious person in possession of a firearm on Monday. Police sources said that the man caught with pistol was identified as Muhammad Asif. The team searched 80 houses during the operation and verified identity of 150 persons through bio metric machines. Police teams cordoned off the whole area during the search operationThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Jun-2017 here.
LEAs nick one in combing operation
