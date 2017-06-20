MARDAN - Anti-Terrorist Court fixed July 5th as next date of hearing in Mashal murder case, sources said.

It may be noted that on April 13, a mob of students and employees of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) had lynched Mashal Khan, a student of Journalism and Mass Communication, after accusing him of blasphemy.

Later on, Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of the incident and directed for constitution of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the case. Few days ago, the JIT completed its investigation and prepared a report. According to the JIT report, the police identified 60 suspects in the case through videos footages. The police arrested 57 suspects and the remaining three accused are absconders including PTI Tehsil Councillor Muhammad Arif, Pakhtun Students Federation President of AWKUM Sabirullah Mayar and another activist of PSF Asad Katlang.

Sources added that on Monday the date in Mashal Khan lynching case was fixed in the Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Mardan.

Sources added that Muhammad Iqbal, father of Mashal, showed concern over the proceedings at Mardan court and urged the government to shift the case to another district. Sources added that due to this reason, Iqbal did not show up before the ATC. Sources added that the court fixed July 5th as the next date for hearing in Mashal Khan case.





