RAHIM YAR KHAN-Municipal Committee Chairman, PML-N councilors and office-bearers of District Cricket Association are allegedly involved in the embezzlement of funds of All Pakistan Tape Ball Cricket tournament held at Abbasia Sports Complex.

PML-N councilor and member of Punjab Football Association Rana Ziaur Rehman told journalists here on Monday that he also sent a letter regarding the corruption to the Punjab chief minister, Pakistan Cricket Board, Chief Secretary and other authorities concerned. He said that Municipal Committee Chairman Mian Ijaz Amir allegedly obliged his blue-eyed councilors and District Cricket Association office-bearers.

He said that on June 4, 2017, the Cricket Association office-bearers Mian Shahid Islam and Tariq Sarwar organised the tape ball tournament while there is no government-approved tap ball cricket association in the district. However, the chairman permitted to release Rs1 million cheque with the coordination of Tehsil Sports Officer. He further said that the organizers were taking Rs3,500 entry fee from all teams and also charging heavy parking fee from motorists.

The organisers also generated funds from special guests who were invited at matches. He added that no proper advertisements were made for the event and no uniforms were provided for the players. He said that organisers claimed it to be all Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket Tournament but only local teams were invited to participate in it.

A municipal committee official requesting anonymity said that the chairman permitted to arrange the tournament and his elder brother of PML-N MNA Mian Imtiaz Ahmed was chief guest of the opening ceremony.

When contacted, councillor Mian Shahid Islam said that people were enjoying the tournament and cheque of Rs1 million will be released after deduction of different taxes. He claimed that there are different big expenses for organising the event. He added that they will also give cash prizes and awards to the winners and runner-ups.