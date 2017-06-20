MULTAN- The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) decided on Monday to give one salary to its workers as bonus before Eid. The proposal is approved by the Mepco Board of Directors and the bonus will be equal to one basic pay of each worker.

Chairing 124th meeting of the board here on Monday, the Chairman of the board Khalid Masood Khan said that the workers would be paid the bonus before eid in recognition of their services. He added that the uninterrupted power supply to the consumers stood at the top of Mepco’s priority and 66 overloaded high tension feeders were upgraded during ongoing financial year at a cost of Rs. 1.10 billion for this purpose. He added that a list of overloaded feeders had also been developed by the Mepco and the remaining would be upgraded very soon. The board approved establishment of a new transformer reclaimation workshop in Dera Ghazi Khan, transport policy, 1065 day leave for higher education and unaudited accounts of second and third quarter of ongoing financial year. The board also approved purchase of land for new Khichi Wala grid station, RF based Single Phase static meters, 13500 drip out cut outs, 500 km PVC four core cable, 148500 pins insulators, 234000 spool insulators, 675 high tension spin polls and 2700 low tension spin polls. The board also approved construction of four C type and six D type flats in Wapda Town Phase-11.