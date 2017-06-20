QUETTA:- A mortar shell fired from Iran landed in the Prom area of Panjgur District in Balochistan early Sunday morning. Officials of the district administration said Monday that no loss of life or damage was reported in the incident. They informed that a strong protest has been lodged with the Iranian border officials, and that a flag-meeting has been called on Tuesday to resolve the matter as this is the third such violation in recent weeks. On May 27, a man was killed in mortar shelling from the Iranian side of the border in Panjgur.–INP