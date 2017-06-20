KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari cannot curb corruption even if they lead ‘angels’.

The countries with corruption-free institutions are on the path of progress while Pakistan is being plagued by the curse, he told the media at the residence of his party leader Dr Arif Alvi here Monday.

Flanked by Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Ali Zaidi, Najeeb Haroon, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Ilyas Sheikh and Dawa Khan Sabir, the PTI chief said billions of rupees were sent abroad. “[Their] talent of corruption is dangerous,” he said while coming down hard on the previous and the present rulers.

He said: “The Sharif family had failed to give their money trail while their prince is living in a high-end flat abroad.” The PTI chief said the PPP government claimed to have spent Rs90 billion for development of its bastion but there was ‘no difference between Larkana and Mohenjo Daro’.

He went on to say: “The health and education system has collapsed in Sindh and the youth have been left in the lurch while the mafia, led by Asif Ali Zardari, was busy with its corruption spree.” He said the PTI would not only defeat PML-N but also stamp out Zardari-led PPP in next elections. “The the corrupt mafia will be imprisoned and their looted money will be back,” he promised.

The cricket-turned-politician also greeted national cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on winning the ICC Champions Trophy.

PML-F leader Jan Sher Junejo, former provincial adviser and MQM leader from Kotri Peer Zaman Shah Jeelani met Imran Khan at Arif Alvi’s residence and announced joining PTI. Jan Sher also invited the PTI chairman to address a public gathering at Mirpurkhas.

Farraz Israr