SADIQABAD-Transporters continued strike for the second consecutive day on Monday against relocation of General Bus Stand outside Sadiqabad City by the administration.

People suffered a great ordeal due to transporters strike as transport service from Sadiqabad to the areas of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan remained suspended for the second day.

Talking to media, All Pakistan Transport Association (APTA) office-bearers including Ch Afzal Warraich, Ch Azeem Iqbal, Ch Ejaz Warraich and Ch Iqbal Gujjar pledged not to shift their set-up to the newly-established bus stand until they are provided basic transport facilities. They said the administration established a new bus stand with Rs130 million outside the city and is forcing the transporters to start operations from there. They flayed that the administration never bothered to provide any facility at the old bus stand and established a new bus stand at a deserted place which, they said, has failed badly and not gonna work anymore. They said just like the old one, the new bus stand also lacks the facilities i.e. drinking water, seating and shades for passengers, and in this situation, transporters cannot shift their set-up there. “The officials, in fact, wanted to veil their failure and ineffectivity of the new bus stand and therefore are forcing transporters to start operations from there,” they claimed.

They also accused the administration of manhandling and said the officials, flanked by policemen, visited and pressurised them for relocation of bus stand. “They did not bother to listen to the transporters woes and sealed the bus stand,” they alleged, adding that they also punctured tyres of their buses and lorries.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab chief secretary and Bahawalpur commissioner take notice of the situation and provide them with justice. They said they are ready to move to the new bus stand if they will be provided with basic transport facilities.

People expressed grave concerns over the ongoing trouble. They said Eidul Fitr is drawing near and they cannot visit their beloved ones if admin-transporters row remains unabated.