LAHORE : Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced its air fares on domestic and international routes to attract more and more passengers, said spokesman for national flag carrier on Monday.

On international routes, reduction in air fares were announced on routes to Gulf countries including 25 percent decrease for Muscat and Doha and 15 percent decrease for Kuwait.

It is pertinent to mention that 20 percent discount on domestic routes was already given to passengers. The offer would be valid only by July 15 next month.

Several flights were being cancelled due to poor load on domestic and international flights of national flag carrier as well as foreign airlines due to which airline management decided to introduce discounted fares for specific time.